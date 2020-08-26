Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Newscast 26 August 2020

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    08.26.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report the Army gets airborne courtesy of the Marines at Exercise Saber Junction 20 and joint World War II U.S German venture is remembered through a documentary.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 09:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 
    This work, AFN Europe Newscast 26 August 2020, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S Army
    U.S Marines
    USAREUR
    AFN Europe
    AFN Bavaria
    MARFOREUR/AF
    USAG Bavaria

