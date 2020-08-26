On this episode of the AFN Europe Report the Army gets airborne courtesy of the Marines at Exercise Saber Junction 20 and joint World War II U.S German venture is remembered through a documentary.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 09:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|764812
|VIRIN:
|200826-D-TX415-424
|Filename:
|DOD_107960583
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Newscast 26 August 2020, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT