Women across the Benelux celebrate Women's Equality Day at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, August 26, 2020, SHAPE, Belgium. Women's Equality Day celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment, securing women's constitutional right to vote. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Katharine Winchell)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 09:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764800
|VIRIN:
|260820-F-GK677-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107960464
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|MONS, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Embracing Equality: Women's Equality Day 2020, by A1C Katharine Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT