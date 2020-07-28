Embracing Equality: Women's Equality Day 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Women across the Benelux celebrate Women's Equality Day at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, August 26, 2020, SHAPE, Belgium. Women's Equality Day celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment, securing women's constitutional right to vote. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Katharine Winchell)