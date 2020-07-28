Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embracing Equality: Women's Equality Day 2020

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Katharine Winchell 

    AFN Benelux

    Women across the Benelux celebrate Women's Equality Day at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, August 26, 2020, SHAPE, Belgium. Women's Equality Day celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment, securing women's constitutional right to vote. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Katharine Winchell)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 09:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764800
    VIRIN: 260820-F-GK677-1002
    Filename: DOD_107960464
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embracing Equality: Women's Equality Day 2020, by A1C Katharine Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women in the Military
    Womens Equality Day
    Belgium
    Celebrate
    Female Soldiers
    Womens History
    Womens Rights
    SHAPE
    19th Amendment
    Benelux
    Suffrage Movement

