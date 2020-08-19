Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Newscast 19 August

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    08.19.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report a new top officer is in charge of NATO LANDCOM and U.S Army NATO Brigade says hello to its newest Senior Enlisted Advisor.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 03:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 764793
    VIRIN: 200819-D-TX415-995
    Filename: DOD_107960420
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 
    NATO
    U.S Army
    USAREUR
    AFN Europe
    U.S Army NATO Brigade

