On this episode of the AFN Europe Report a new top officer is in charge of NATO LANDCOM and U.S Army NATO Brigade says hello to its newest Senior Enlisted Advisor.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 03:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|764793
|VIRIN:
|200819-D-TX415-995
|Filename:
|DOD_107960420
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Newscast 19 August, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT