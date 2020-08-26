HMAS Hobart of the Royal Australian Navy fires a SM-2 missile during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. Vision of missile firing and interview with Captain of the ship.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 07:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764792
|VIRIN:
|200826-O-XY029-620
|Filename:
|DOD_107960397
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First of class firing for HMAS Hobart, by Shaun Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
