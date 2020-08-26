Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First of class firing for HMAS Hobart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.26.2020

    Video by Shaun Donnelly 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    HMAS Hobart of the Royal Australian Navy fires a SM-2 missile during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. Vision of missile firing and interview with Captain of the ship.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 07:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764792
    VIRIN: 200826-O-XY029-620
    Filename: DOD_107960397
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First of class firing for HMAS Hobart, by Shaun Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    Commander
    RIMPAC
    U.S Third Fleet
    C3F
    PACFLT
    INDO-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT