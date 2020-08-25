Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Soldier Support COVID Testing

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard soldiers assist in conducting a COVID-19 testing site on August 25, 2020 in Phoenix, Ariz. The service members registered community members, gave them their spit tube sample, and collected completed samples to be sent to local labs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 02:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764791
    VIRIN: 200825-A-UE246-990
    Filename: DOD_107960384
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Soldier Support COVID Testing, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

