Arizona National Guard soldiers assist in conducting a COVID-19 testing site on August 25, 2020 in Phoenix, Ariz. The service members registered community members, gave them their spit tube sample, and collected completed samples to be sent to local labs.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 02:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764791
|VIRIN:
|200825-A-UE246-990
|Filename:
|DOD_107960384
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG Soldier Support COVID Testing, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
