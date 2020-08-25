Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 94th AAMDC Soldier competes to be Best Warrior

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Pfc. Vernon Flowers, an Air Defense Enhanced Early Warning System Operator assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, competes in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition on Aug. 25, 2020, at Ford Island, Hawaii.
    The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 03:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764790
    VIRIN: 200825-A-GG328-254
    Filename: DOD_107960383
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 94th AAMDC Soldier competes to be Best Warrior, by SGT Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    94th AAMDC
    usarpacbwc2020

