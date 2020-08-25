Pfc. Vernon Flowers, an Air Defense Enhanced Early Warning System Operator assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, competes in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition on Aug. 25, 2020, at Ford Island, Hawaii.
The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.
This work, USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 94th AAMDC Soldier competes to be Best Warrior, by SGT Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
