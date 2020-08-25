Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station New Orleans prepares for Hurricane Laura

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Crew comprising a shallow water response boat team, from Coast Guard Station New Orleans, prepare to deploy in response to Hurricane Laura, August 25, 2020. The Coast Guard pre-stages shallow water response boat teams around likely high water areas for potential search-and-rescue operations after the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 00:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764787
    VIRIN: 200825-G-UI834-2001
    Filename: DOD_107960286
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station New Orleans prepares for Hurricane Laura, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    District Eight
    Coast Guard
    D8
    Laura
    Station New Orleans
    Shallow water response boat

