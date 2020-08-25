Crew comprising a shallow water response boat team, from Coast Guard Station New Orleans, prepare to deploy in response to Hurricane Laura, August 25, 2020. The Coast Guard pre-stages shallow water response boat teams around likely high water areas for potential search-and-rescue operations after the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)
Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 00:31
Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
This work, Coast Guard Station New Orleans prepares for Hurricane Laura, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS
