USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, Ruck March and M17 Qualification Events

Soldiers participate in the Ruck March and M17 Qualification portions of USARPAC's Best Warrior Competition at Ford Island and Schofield Barracks on August 25, 2020. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition took place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Bradle)
