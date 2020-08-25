Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, Ruck March and M17 Qualification Events

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers participate in the Ruck March and M17 Qualification portions of USARPAC's Best Warrior Competition at Ford Island and Schofield Barracks on August 25, 2020. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition took place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 00:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764783
    VIRIN: 200825-A-RN631-449
    Filename: DOD_107960264
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, Ruck March and M17 Qualification Events, by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    USARPAC BWC 2020
    USARPAC BWC 20

