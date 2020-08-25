Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DLA Director Vice Admiral Michelle Skubic Global Town Hall, August 25, 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Director Vice Admiral Michelle Skubic Global Town Hall in her first town hall talks about DLA's achievements, her vision, and the way forward.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 23:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 764780
    VIRIN: 200825-O-LU733-645
    Filename: DOD_107960249
    Length: 01:02:22
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Director Vice Admiral Michelle Skubic Global Town Hall, August 25, 2020, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT