DLA Director Vice Admiral Michelle Skubic Global Town Hall in her first town hall talks about DLA's achievements, her vision, and the way forward.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 23:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|764780
|VIRIN:
|200825-O-LU733-645
|Filename:
|DOD_107960249
|Length:
|01:02:22
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DLA Director Vice Admiral Michelle Skubic Global Town Hall, August 25, 2020, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT