The legacy of brave women who served and continue to serve further inspire us to strive for liberty and equality for all Americans.
#Armyequityinclusion #Womensequalityday
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 19:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|764767
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-IV444-104
|Filename:
|DOD_107960085
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women's Equality Day, by SSG Mark A Moore II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT