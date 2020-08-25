200825-N-VS214-881 ATLANTA (August 25, 2020) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez presents Brock Davis with a check for his Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship to Morehouse College. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Eshleman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 18:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764766
|VIRIN:
|200825-N-VS214-881
|Filename:
|DOD_107960074
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Morehouse College NROTC Scholarship Presentation, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
