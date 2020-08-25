Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moorehouse College NROTC Scholarship Presentation

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary S Eshleman 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    200825-N-VS214-881 ATLANTA (August 25, 2020) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez presents Brock Davis with a check for his Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship to Moorehouse College. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Eshleman/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764766
    VIRIN: 200825-N-VS214-881
    Filename: DOD_107960074
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moorehouse College NROTC Scholarship Presentation, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    atlanta
    scholarship
    nrotc
    moorehouse college

