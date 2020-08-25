148th Fighter Wing conducts water survival training with the U.S. Coast Guard on Lake Superior, Aug. 25, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 17:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764760
|VIRIN:
|200825-Z-LR879-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107960020
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|MN, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing conducts water survival training with the U.S. Coast Guard, by SMSgt Ralph Kapustka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT