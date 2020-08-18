US Marines hosts COVID-19 class with partner nation militaries

Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command, participate in a virtual COVID-19 class with service members from the Navy of the Argentine Republic at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 18, 2020. The U.S. Marine Corps is hosting virtual classes for partner nations in an effort to exchange knowledge and learn more about COVID-19 transmission, prevention, and ways to continue effective training during a pandemic. The task force continues to be ready to work alongside partner nation militaries in Latin America and the Caribbean, enhancing combined crisis response efforts in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Benjamin D. Larsen)
|08.18.2020
|08.25.2020 18:00
|Interviews
|764759
|200818-M-BC936-0005
|DOD_107960019
|00:30:19
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
