    Voting by Absentee Ballot

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Paul 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    2nd Lt. Tiffany Roberts, Voting Assistance Officer (VAO) with I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), discusses how to request an absentee ballot Aug. 21, 2020, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Each unit has a VAO available to assist service members and their families with the voting process. To request your absentee ballot, go to FVAP.gov, fill out the Federal Postcard Application (FPCA) and send your ballot to your election office. Your state’s ballot submission deadline can be found on the website. For questions regarding the voting process, you can speak to your unit’s VAO or visit FVAP.gov.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Paul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 17:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764755
    VIRIN: 200821-M-YH274-0001
    Filename: DOD_107959965
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Voting by Absentee Ballot, by LCpl Abigail Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    election
    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    U.S. Marine Corps
    I MEF
    vote
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    California
    Marines
    absentee ballot
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    presidential election
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    election year
    voting assistance officer
    2020
    VAO
    how to vote

