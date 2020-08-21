2nd Lt. Tiffany Roberts, Voting Assistance Officer (VAO) with I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), discusses how to request an absentee ballot Aug. 21, 2020, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Each unit has a VAO available to assist service members and their families with the voting process. To request your absentee ballot, go to FVAP.gov, fill out the Federal Postcard Application (FPCA) and send your ballot to your election office. Your state’s ballot submission deadline can be found on the website. For questions regarding the voting process, you can speak to your unit’s VAO or visit FVAP.gov.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Paul)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 17:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764755
|VIRIN:
|200821-M-YH274-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107959965
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Voting by Absentee Ballot, by LCpl Abigail Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT