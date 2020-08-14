Company Commander, CPT Travis Hodge, Headquarters Support Company, 1st Psychological Operations Battalion (Airborne) visits Cadets at their annual training site, Camp Shelby, Mississippi. Hodge, University of Southern Mississippi alumni, speaks about PSYOP Operations and how to be a successful leader in the PSYOP Regiment as an outreach effort to recruit future PSYOP Officers.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 16:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|764754
|VIRIN:
|200814-A-DL887-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107959958
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PSYOP Officer visits Cadets at Camp Shelby, MS, by SFC Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT