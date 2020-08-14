Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSYOP Officer visits Cadets at Camp Shelby, MS

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Ragucci 

    4th Psychological Operations Group Public Affairs Office

    Company Commander, CPT Travis Hodge, Headquarters Support Company, 1st Psychological Operations Battalion (Airborne) visits Cadets at their annual training site, Camp Shelby, Mississippi. Hodge, University of Southern Mississippi alumni, speaks about PSYOP Operations and how to be a successful leader in the PSYOP Regiment as an outreach effort to recruit future PSYOP Officers.

