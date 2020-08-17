Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Marines hosts COVID-19 class with partner nation militaries

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Cpl. Benjamin Larsen 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    1st Lt. Jerid Schmidt, a watch officer with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command, is interviewed for a virtual COVID-19 class with service members from the Navy of the Argentine Republic at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 17, 2020. The U.S. Marine Corps is hosting virtual classes for partner nations in an effort to exchange knowledge and learn more about COVID-19 transmission, prevention, and ways to continue effective training during a pandemic. The task force continues to be ready to work alongside partner nation militaries in Latin America and the Caribbean, enhancing combined crisis response efforts in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 17:44
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Marines hosts COVID-19 class with partner nation militaries, by Cpl Benjamin Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

