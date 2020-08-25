Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Air Force senior leaders visit AETC units at JBSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    The Honorable Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force, along with Gen. Charles Brown Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Joanne Bass visit various Air Education and Training Command units at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 20-21, 2020. During their visit the saw units at the 12th Flying Training Wing, 59th Medical Wing, and 37th Training Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 15:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764747
    VIRIN: 200825-F-GK873-001
    Filename: DOD_107959857
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force senior leaders visit AETC units at JBSA, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Chief of Staff
    37th Training Wing
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Secretary of the Air Force
    Air Education Training Command
    59th Medical Wing
    Joint Base San Antonio
    12th Flying Training Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT