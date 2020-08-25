The Honorable Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force, along with Gen. Charles Brown Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Joanne Bass visit various Air Education and Training Command units at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 20-21, 2020. During their visit the saw units at the 12th Flying Training Wing, 59th Medical Wing, and 37th Training Wing.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 15:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764747
|VIRIN:
|200825-F-GK873-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107959857
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force senior leaders visit AETC units at JBSA, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT