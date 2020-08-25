U.S. Air Force senior leaders visit AETC units at JBSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Honorable Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force, along with Gen. Charles Brown Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Joanne Bass visit various Air Education and Training Command units at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 20-21, 2020. During their visit the saw units at the 12th Flying Training Wing, 59th Medical Wing, and 37th Training Wing.