    U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Operations

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Video by Johnny Saldivar 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force basic military operations during coronavirus (COVID-19) Aug. 10, 2020, on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764740
    VIRIN: 200810-F-YQ806-001
    Filename: DOD_107959823
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Operations, by Johnny Saldivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Joint Base San Antonio
    BMT
    coronavirus
    #BMTGrad
    Air Force Basic Military

