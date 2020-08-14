Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's Equality Day 2020 Interview with Brigader General Caroline Miller

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Alexander Goad and Richard Kaulfers

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller is the Commander, 502d Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 14:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 764717
    VIRIN: 200824-F-D0473-0001
    Filename: DOD_107959497
    Length: 00:07:46
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Women's Equality
    TX
    JBSA
    502d
    WEDO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT