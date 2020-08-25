Fort Hood Troopers Conduct ESB/EIB Land Navigation Testing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Troopers from units across Fort Hood conduct a land navigation course as a part of the coveted Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) qualification, Fort Hood, Texas, August 25, 2020. The ESB and EIB qualification tests the Soldiers knowledge on basic Infantry and basic Soldier skills. If they qualify, they will be awarded the title “expert” in their field. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Calab Franklin)