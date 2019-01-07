Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "HIGH GROUND" US Air Force Reserve MISSION 2020

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2019

    Video by Public Affairs and Maj. Christopher Vasquez

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    With unmatched persistence and expertise across every domain, Reserve Citizen Airmen contribute to the leading edge in Air, Space, Cyber and the Joint All Domain Command and Control structure.  Then, now, and in the future, Reserve Citizen Airmen maintain America's "High Ground".  Reserve Citizen Airmen will always be ready for what's next!  MISSION 2020

    Date Taken: 07.01.2019
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 13:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764699
    VIRIN: 190701-F-SA874-001
    Filename: DOD_107959261
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Mission video
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    #ReserveReady
    #ReserveReform
    #ReserveResilient
    Mission 2020

