MG Crosland Talks Women's Equality

August 26th is Women’s Equality Day. This

day commemorates the ratifying of the 19th Amendment to our United States

Constitution. Before this change to our Constitution, only men could vote. The

19th Amendment guarantees that American citizens would not be denied the right

to vote based on sex. This year, we celebrate 100 years of this great American

victory. This victory set the stage for women’s equality in other areas.