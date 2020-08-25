Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Crosland Talks Women's Equality

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Jennifer Fisher 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    August 26th is Women’s Equality Day. This
    day commemorates the ratifying of the 19th Amendment to our United States
    Constitution. Before this change to our Constitution, only men could vote. The
    19th Amendment guarantees that American citizens would not be denied the right
    to vote based on sex. This year, we celebrate 100 years of this great American
    victory. This victory set the stage for women’s equality in other areas.

