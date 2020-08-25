MG Crosland Talks Women's Equality

August 26th is Women’s Equality Day. This
day commemorates the ratifying of the 19th Amendment to our United States
Constitution. Before this change to our Constitution, only men could vote. The
19th Amendment guarantees that American citizens would not be denied the right
to vote based on sex. This year, we celebrate 100 years of this great American
victory. This victory set the stage for women’s equality in other areas.
