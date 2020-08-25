USAG Italy ASAP prepares for Suicide Prevention Month during COVID-19, August 25, 2020. U.S. Army Video by SPC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 10:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764687
|VIRIN:
|200825-A-FF323-007
|PIN:
|7
|Filename:
|DOD_107959174
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ASAP Prepares for Suicide Prevention Month AFNE, by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
