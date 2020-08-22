Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (Time Lapse) Evening Colors Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Video by Cpl. Nello Miele 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force, perform an evening colors ceremony at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nello Miele)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 11:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764680
    VIRIN: 200822-M-ZL739-1001
    Filename: DOD_107959052
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (Time Lapse) Evening Colors Ceremony, by Cpl Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Colors
    Evening Colors
    II MIG
    COMMSTRAT

