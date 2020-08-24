USARPAC BWC 2020 Competitors

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Warriors from multiple U.S. Army Pacific units compete in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition 2020 Aug. 24-31 held at multiple training areas disburse throughout four locations in the Indo-pacific region due to COVID-19. Officers, noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills and physical fitness. Two of these warriors will earn the right to be called USARPAC Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and USARPAC Soldier of the Year. These Soldiers have outperformed their peers during several competitions at their home units throughout the Indo-Pacific. Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Brzak, USARPAC command sergeant major, will oversee the annual competition. Winners will be announced during an award ceremony and celebration held Aug. 31 in a virtual announcement. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Monik Phan)