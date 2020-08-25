Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo boards his airplane after completing visit to Israel

    LOD, ISRAEL

    08.25.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo departs from Ben Gurion airport after completing his visit in Israel, on August 25, 2020

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 03:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764658
    VIRIN: 200825-S-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_107958853
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: LOD, IL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo boards his airplane after completing visit to Israel, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Israel
    Secretary of State
    Unite States
    Ben Gurion Airport
    Pompeo
    · State Michael R. Pompeo

