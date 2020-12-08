The Soldiers' Theatre promoted an upcoming production by performing a flash mob during "Wake-up Wednesday" at the USO in Vicenza, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 03:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|IT
This work, Soldiers' Theatre performs Flash Mob broll, by SGT Jonathan Latiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
