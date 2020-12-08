Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers' Theatre performs Flash Mob Facebook

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    08.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Latiuk 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Soldiers' Theatre promoted an upcoming production by performing a flash mob during "Wake-up Wednesday" at the USO in Vicenza, Italy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 03:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764656
    VIRIN: 200812-A-YW586-697
    Filename: DOD_107958851
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers' Theatre performs Flash Mob Facebook, by SGT Jonathan Latiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT