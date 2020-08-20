Master Sgt. Kurt Ranes, assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing flight safety office at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, discusses the impact of foreign object debris to Air Force assets and personnel on Aug. 25, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 03:21
|Category:
|Commercials
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, FOD: If you see it, pick it up, by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
