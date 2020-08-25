Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day Feature - CW3 Jennifer Burns

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2020

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Tomorrow is the nation’s annual observance of Women’s Equality Day. And this year we also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which granted women the right to vote. In honor of those celebrations, we wanted to highlight a few women Soldiers whose unique jobs play a crucial role in making Camp Zama a world-class Army installation.
    This week, we’re recognizing Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jennifer Burns, an air defense artillery fire control officer assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. In this short video, Burns, who is also the mother of two small children, talks about what inspired her to serve as a Soldier for 18 years and counting, and her thoughts on women’s equality. #USArmy #ArmyEqualityInclusion #WomensEqualityDay

