Women's Equality Day Feature - CW3 Jennifer Burns

Tomorrow is the nation’s annual observance of Women’s Equality Day. And this year we also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which granted women the right to vote. In honor of those celebrations, we wanted to highlight a few women Soldiers whose unique jobs play a crucial role in making Camp Zama a world-class Army installation.

This week, we’re recognizing Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jennifer Burns, an air defense artillery fire control officer assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. In this short video, Burns, who is also the mother of two small children, talks about what inspired her to serve as a Soldier for 18 years and counting, and her thoughts on women’s equality. #USArmy #ArmyEqualityInclusion #WomensEqualityDay