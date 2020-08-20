B-Roll package of Airmen from the 355th MXG building munitions during a proof of concept training exercise. Airmen built and placed munitions on A-10s.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 21:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764614
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-CJ465-923
|Filename:
|DOD_107958564
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll of Bomb building at Little Rock, by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
