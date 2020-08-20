Quick clip of Airmen from the 355th MXG building munitions during a proof of concept training exercise. Airmen built and placed munitions on A-10s.
|08.20.2020
|08.24.2020 21:56
|Video Productions
|764613
|200820-F-CJ465-084
|DOD_107958561
|00:00:52
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, Munitions building quick clip at Little Rock, by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
