    Building progress continues at Fort Wainwright Bear Paw construction site

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    The Army is focused on investment and reinvestment strategies to ensure long-term viability and quality housing, and to make installations the number-one residential choice for Soldiers and their families.

    North Haven's 36 new units will start to come on line as early as July 2021 and should all be completed by October 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 20:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764605
    VIRIN: 200824-A-XA877-0004
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_107958528
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    This work, Building progress continues at Fort Wainwright Bear Paw construction site, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    housing
    Army
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    USAG Alaska

