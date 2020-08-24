The Army is focused on investment and reinvestment strategies to ensure long-term viability and quality housing, and to make installations the number-one residential choice for Soldiers and their families.
North Haven's 36 new units will start to come on line as early as July 2021 and should all be completed by October 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 20:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764605
|VIRIN:
|200824-A-XA877-0004
|PIN:
|4
|Filename:
|DOD_107958528
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Building progress continues at Fort Wainwright Bear Paw construction site, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT