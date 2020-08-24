Building progress continues at Fort Wainwright Bear Paw construction site

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army is focused on investment and reinvestment strategies to ensure long-term viability and quality housing, and to make installations the number-one residential choice for Soldiers and their families.



North Haven's 36 new units will start to come on line as early as July 2021 and should all be completed by October 2021.