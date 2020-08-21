Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US engineers build bypass in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRZEBIEN, POLAND

    08.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes and Pfc. Raekwon Jenkins

    U.S. Army Europe   

    Soldiers with 15th Engineer Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, build a bypass in Trzebien, Poland during Resolute Castle 20 on Aug 21, 2020. Resolute Castle 20 is a U.S. Army Europe engineering exercise occurring from August 10 – September 8, 2020. It provides engineering training opportunities with the mission of completing construction projects intended to improve existing host nation infrastructure, which includes the construction of an intermediate staging base, a forward arming and refueling point maintenance, the clearing of a helicopter landing zone, and the improvement of a railhead byway and range road at Camp Trzebien, Poland. Additionally, the improvements will include the construction of a general purpose warehouse in Karliki, Poland, and the construction of a fuel system supply point at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 18:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764599
    VIRIN: 200821-A-XH946-505
    Filename: DOD_107958386
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: TRZEBIEN, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US engineers build bypass in Poland, by SFC Timothy Hughes and PFC Raekwon Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    engineers
    EUCOM
    United States Army
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    WEARENATO
    ResoluteCastle
    United States Department of Defense (DoD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT