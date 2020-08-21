US engineers build bypass in Poland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with 15th Engineer Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, build a bypass in Trzebien, Poland during Resolute Castle 20 on Aug 21, 2020. Resolute Castle 20 is a U.S. Army Europe engineering exercise occurring from August 10 – September 8, 2020. It provides engineering training opportunities with the mission of completing construction projects intended to improve existing host nation infrastructure, which includes the construction of an intermediate staging base, a forward arming and refueling point maintenance, the clearing of a helicopter landing zone, and the improvement of a railhead byway and range road at Camp Trzebien, Poland. Additionally, the improvements will include the construction of a general purpose warehouse in Karliki, Poland, and the construction of a fuel system supply point at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland.