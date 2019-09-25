Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis AFB munitions uploading

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2019

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Various shots of weapons being uploaded onto F-16s

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2019
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764598
    VIRIN: 190925-F-UT528-0001
    Filename: DOD_107958365
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nellis AFB munitions uploading, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Munitions
    bomb loading

