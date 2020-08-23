Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans crews have MH-65 Dolphin helicopters housed in the air station's hanger, Aug. 24, 2020 in preparation to be ready to rapidly respond to any emergencies caused by Tropical Storm Marco. Coast Guard aircrews conducted maintenance for the Dolphin helicopters to ensure the aircraft are ready to rapidly respond for post storm emergencies. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764597
|VIRIN:
|200824-G-TM873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107958358
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard response readiness for Tropical Storm Marco in New Orleans, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT