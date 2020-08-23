Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard response readiness for Tropical Storm Marco in New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans crews have MH-65 Dolphin helicopters housed in the air station's hanger, Aug. 24, 2020 in preparation to be ready to rapidly respond to any emergencies caused by Tropical Storm Marco. Coast Guard aircrews conducted maintenance for the Dolphin helicopters to ensure the aircraft are ready to rapidly respond for post storm emergencies. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764597
    VIRIN: 200824-G-TM873-1001
    Filename: DOD_107958358
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard response readiness for Tropical Storm Marco in New Orleans, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

