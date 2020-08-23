Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chung Hoon fires missile during RIMPAC 2020

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.23.2020

    Video by Seaman Valerie LeClair 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200823-N-NO842-3765 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2020) Guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) launches an SM-2 missile during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy photo by Leading Seaman Valerie LeClair)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 22:51
    Category: B-Roll
