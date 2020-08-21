(B-Roll) US Army Reserve first lieutenant, ICU nurse provides medical support to civilian hospital in Texas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764549" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Michelle Kaplan, a critical care nurse assigned to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force - 7452, continues to provide support to DHR Health, in Edinburg, Texas, August 21, 2020. The UAMTF is designed to augment civilian medical personnel by delivering a wide range of critical medical capabilities. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Christopher Lange / U.S. Army North Public Affairs)