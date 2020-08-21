U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Michelle Kaplan, a critical care nurse assigned to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force - 7452, continues to provide support to DHR Health, Edinburg, Texas, Aug. 21, 2020. The UAMTF is designed to augment civilian medical personnel by delivering a wide range of critical medical capabilities. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Christopher Lange / U.S. Army North Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 15:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|764545
|VIRIN:
|200821-N-HS500-0012
|Filename:
|DOD_107957528
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|EDINBURG, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army Reserve ICU nurse provides care, by PO2 Christopher Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT