    US Army Reserve ICU nurse provides care

    EDINBURG, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lange 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Michelle Kaplan, a critical care nurse assigned to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force - 7452, continues to provide support to DHR Health, Edinburg, Texas, Aug. 21, 2020. The UAMTF is designed to augment civilian medical personnel by delivering a wide range of critical medical capabilities. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Christopher Lange / U.S. Army North Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 15:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 764545
    VIRIN: 200821-N-HS500-0012
    Filename: DOD_107957528
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: EDINBURG, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    USARNORTH
    COVID-19

