    Air Mobility Command Change of Command 2020

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Air Mobility Command welcomed its new commander during a ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 20. Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost succeeded Gen. Maryanne Miller during the ceremony, officiated by Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764536
    VIRIN: 200820-F-UE684-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_107957456
    Length: 01:08:13
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    CSAF
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    USAF
    Change of Command

