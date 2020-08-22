A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew assists Alaska State Troopers and Skagway Volunteer Fire Department personnel to rescue a woman from Taiya River, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2020. An Air Station Sitka crew hoisted the woman and transferred her to shore to awaiting Skagway Fire Department EMS for further care. U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. William Sirokman.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 13:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764523
|VIRIN:
|202208-G-QU455-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107957335
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, multiple agencies, conduct joint rescue of woman stranded on sandbar, Skagway, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT