    Coast Guard, multiple agencies, conduct joint rescue of woman stranded on sandbar, Skagway, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew assists Alaska State Troopers and Skagway Volunteer Fire Department personnel to rescue a woman from Taiya River, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2020. An Air Station Sitka crew hoisted the woman and transferred her to shore to awaiting Skagway Fire Department EMS for further care. U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. William Sirokman.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764523
    VIRIN: 202208-G-QU455-001
    Filename: DOD_107957335
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: AK, US
    rescue
    hoist
    Coast Guard
    Air Station Sitka

