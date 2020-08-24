Captain Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35 Demo pilot, explains the Square Loop maneuver.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 12:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|764515
|VIRIN:
|200824-F-XJ149-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107957297
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
This work, F-35 Demonstration Maneuvers Explained: Square Loop, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
