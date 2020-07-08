Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    509th CES accepts Johnson County Missouri #WhyIMask challenge

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Team Whiteman participated in Johnson County, Missouri's, #WhyIMask challenge to encourage local community members and Airmen to spread awareness of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Once members create a video and explain why they wear mask, they tag another agency within Johnson County. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764513
    VIRIN: 200807-F-MZ237-1001
    Filename: DOD_107957247
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 509th CES accepts Johnson County Missouri #WhyIMask challenge, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    health
    information
    wellness
    Air Force
    509th Bomb Wing
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    vaping
    Team Whiteman
    e-cigarettes

