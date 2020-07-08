Team Whiteman participated in Johnson County, Missouri's, #WhyIMask challenge to encourage local community members and Airmen to spread awareness of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Once members create a video and explain why they wear mask, they tag another agency within Johnson County. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 12:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764513
|VIRIN:
|200807-F-MZ237-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107957247
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 509th CES accepts Johnson County Missouri #WhyIMask challenge, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT