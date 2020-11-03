Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: MCPON Duane R. Bushey - Part 1

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Clay  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    March 11. 2020, Interview - Part 1. Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Duane R. Bushey (Ret.) who served as MCPON from 1988 to 1992, discusses the history of the MCPON office and his time in the U.S. Navy.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 10:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 764503
    VIRIN: 200817-N-UX013-1001
    Filename: DOD_107957014
    Length: 00:18:47
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: MCPON Duane R. Bushey - Part 1, by PO2 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    history
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

