Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Distributed Learning Introductory Video - 188th and 264th Medical Battalions, Mixed AIT soldiers - 12AUG2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Francis Trachta 

    Army Medicine History

    Distributed Learning Introductory Video for 188th and 264th Medical Battalions, Mixed AIT soldiers, presented by George Wunderlich, Director, AMEDD Museum , JBSA, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 12AUG2020. (U.S. Army video by Francis S. Trachta/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764502
    VIRIN: 200812-A-VG084-002
    Filename: DOD_107956998
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distributed Learning Introductory Video - 188th and 264th Medical Battalions, Mixed AIT soldiers - 12AUG2020, by Francis Trachta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    68W
    Fort Sam Houston
    U.S. Army
    Medical Battalion
    Army Medicine
    264
    188
    AMEDD Museum
    Distributed Learning
    Army Medicine History
    MEDCoE
    Introductory Video
    AIT soldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT