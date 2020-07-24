Digital Garrison is a one-stop information source for Army communities.
The app puts real-time information into Soldiers’, Families’, and civilians’ hands and keeps military communities connected, a key part of readiness and resiliency.
The app is customizable to provide information specific to one of 62 Army garrisons selected by its user.
In addition to online shopping through AAFES, users can access customized information such as gate hours, an installation Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation events and facility information, and garrison-specific push notifications, among other functions.
The Digital Garrison app is available for free download on both iPhone and Android devices.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 08:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764490
|VIRIN:
|200724-D-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107956982
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Digital Garrison App, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT