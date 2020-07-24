New Digital Garrison App

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Digital Garrison is a one-stop information source for Army communities.
    The app puts real-time information into Soldiers’, Families’, and civilians’ hands and keeps military communities connected, a key part of readiness and resiliency.

    The app is customizable to provide information specific to one of 62 Army garrisons selected by its user.

    In addition to online shopping through AAFES, users can access customized information such as gate hours, an installation Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation events and facility information, and garrison-specific push notifications, among other functions.
    The Digital Garrison app is available for free download on both iPhone and Android devices.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 08:59
