New Digital Garrison App

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764490" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Digital Garrison is a one-stop information source for Army communities.

The app puts real-time information into Soldiers’, Families’, and civilians’ hands and keeps military communities connected, a key part of readiness and resiliency.



The app is customizable to provide information specific to one of 62 Army garrisons selected by its user.



In addition to online shopping through AAFES, users can access customized information such as gate hours, an installation Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation events and facility information, and garrison-specific push notifications, among other functions.

The Digital Garrison app is available for free download on both iPhone and Android devices.