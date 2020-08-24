U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Foreign Affairs Minister Gabi Ashkenzai in Jerusalem, August 24, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 08:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764485
|VIRIN:
|200824-S-ZZ999-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107956964
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|JERUSALEM, IL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets Israeli Alternate PM Gantz and Foreign Minister Ashkenazi, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT