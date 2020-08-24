Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets Israeli Alternate PM Gantz and Foreign Minister Ashkenazi

    JERUSALEM, ISRAEL

    08.24.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Foreign Affairs Minister Gabi Ashkenzai in Jerusalem, August 24, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 08:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764485
    VIRIN: 200824-S-ZZ999-002
    Filename: DOD_107956964
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: JERUSALEM, IL 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets Israeli Alternate PM Gantz and Foreign Minister Ashkenazi, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

