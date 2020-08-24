Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SEAC message on Diversity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Manuel Najera 

    Defense.gov         

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, the most senior enlisted service member, by position, in the U.S. armed forces addresses the importance of diversity and inclusion within the Defense Department.

    Video by Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Najera

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 07:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764483
    VIRIN: 200824-N-KT024-600
    Filename: DOD_107956929
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC message on Diversity, by PO3 Manuel Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DGOV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT