Sky’s The Limit: Meet Maddy Swegle, Navy's First Black Female Tactical Jet Pilot

In this exclusive interview, Lt. j.g. Madeline "Maddy" Swegle talks about what it took to become the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet pilot as she prepares to officially graduate from the Navy's undergraduate Tactical Air (Strike) pilot training syllabus at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas.



Video by Austin Rooney, Navy