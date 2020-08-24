Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky’s The Limit: Meet Maddy Swegle, Navy's First Black Female Tactical Jet Pilot

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    In this exclusive interview, Lt. j.g. Madeline "Maddy" Swegle talks about what it took to become the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet pilot as she prepares to officially graduate from the Navy's undergraduate Tactical Air (Strike) pilot training syllabus at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas.

    Video by Austin Rooney, Navy

